Drake ‘Wont Turn His Back On’ Chris Brown After Shocking Paris Arrest: He’s ‘Here For Him’

Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.
Singer Chris Brown is in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them. Pictured here exiting Mandarin Oriental Paris and sharing good vibes with his many fans.
U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend Ammika Harris were potographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together.
Celebrities attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week, France.
Drake just rekindled his friendship with Chris Brown, so he’s not going back now — even after Chris Brown was hit with shocking rape and drug-related allegations. HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Drake, 32, and Chris Brown, 29, finally ended their years-long feud by sharing the stage at Drizzy’s concert in Oct. 2018, and the singers’ aren’t backtracking their progress. That means Chris has Drake’s support even after he was arrested in Paris over a rape accusation and “possible drug infractions” on Jan. 21, per The New York Times. French authorities and Chris’ lawyer said the “With You” singer was released without charges on Jan. 22, the newspaper added. “Drake always has Chris Brown’s back no matter what,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “The two have formed a very tight bond and Drake has made it clear that he is here for Chris no matter what he’s going through.”

Yes, seriously! Their rivalry over mutual ex Rihanna, which reportedly erupted into an entourage brawl at a nightclub in 2012, is long behind them. “Drake holds his friendships and relationships very closely to him and is very loyal,” our source explains, “So even with what Chris is going through now, Drake won’t turn his back on him ever and Chris knows and appreciates that.” That’s one more person Breezy can count on his team.

After Chris’ arrest made headlines, he took to Instagram to clear his name with a picture that read, “THIS B!TCH LYIN.” Celebrities poured into his comments section to show their solidarity. Rapper T.I. commented, “Hold ya head baby bro #conspiracists,” while model Winnie Harlow added a sympathetic broken heart and rock sign emoji. The Game, Jacquees, Fat Joe, Ray J and NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones were among the R&B singer’s believers in the comments section.

Chris is now suing his unnamed accuser for defamation, who claimed that the singer assaulted her at his suite in Paris’ Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan. 16, per TMZ’s report. “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him,” his lawyer, Raphael Chiche, told the outlet. “He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”