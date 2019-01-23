‘RHONJ’s Dina Manzo Hints She May Have Already Married David Cantin 5 Mos. After Engagement

Could it be? ‘RHONJ’ star Dina Manzo dropped a MAJOR hint that her wedding already took place! Here’s what happened.

The bells may have already chimed for Dina Manzo, 46, and her long-time love David Cantin, 39. After a few subtle clues from the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, fans think that their wedding has already taken place! First of all, Dina changed her official Facebook last name from Manzo to Cantin according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. Then, as if that wasn’t enough, Dina got cheeky on Instagram about the ordeal. When a fan asked the reality show alum: “Are you married? I saw you refer to your husband?” she didn’t exactly deny it! The star reportedly replied with a smiley face emoji, and the word “maybe”. Hmmm!

Dina, who left the show after Season 6, first revealed the couple’s engagement in August of 2018. During an interview on Sirius XM’s show, Jeff Lewis Live. During that same interview, the reality star revealed that she planned on having a small wedding. There was one peculiar moment in the chat though. The host pointed out that the couple was sporting “really nice rings” at one point. Ok, so it sounds like David was rocking a ring too!

While we can’t confirm whether the couple has already said their vows or not, one thing IS for sure: they are the picture of happiness. The couple closed out 2018 in the cutest way, and shared a heartwarming Instagram post with their fans. In the pic, the couple appear to be enjoying a tropical getaway, with big smiles on their faces.”✨Goodbye 2018. ✨ Finishing it off with this guy by my side but missing my @bohochicken. Looking forward to an amazing year ahead filled with good health, prosperity, PLENTY of Love and an abundance of all that is beautiful. ❤️ ~ Wishing you all the same!! God bless 🙏” wrote Dina.

Married or not – Dina and David are one gorgeous couple! We’ll keep you posted if we get any more details about the wedding that ~might~ have happened.