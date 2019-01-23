‘Deadly Class’ Cast Teases ‘Tumultuous’ Season 1, ‘Hope’ For Chico & More

‘Deadly Class’ season 1 is underway, and HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what’s ahead. From Marcus and Willie’s bond to Chico’s complicated character, so much is happening on the hit SYFY show!

Already obsessed with the Deadly Class cast? Same. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval about all things Deadly Class. Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth) is trying to find his way at King’s Dominion, and Willie has been trying to help Marcus on this journey. HollywoodLife asked how Willie and Marcus’s bond will move forward and evolve in the episodes to come. “I think there is respect and envy between the both of them,” Luke explained to us at the show’s press junket. “Marcus respects the fact that Willie can run an entire gang, but he is also envious of the fact and also hates the fact that he doesn’t use the truth. Whereas Willie is envious of the fact that Marcus speaks the truth and nothing but the truth, but also respects that fact. So there is this toxic respect and envy that happens between these two guys, and it’s going to be a very tumultuous ride.”

Speaking of tumultuous, what about Chico? Even though Chico has done some very bad things, Michel doesn’t think he is completely evil. “What I was afraid of was being a one dimensional villain. Just a villain who likes to do villainous things and is just a jerk. And this goes way beyond that,” Michel told HollywoodLife. “There is actually an episode where maybe Marcus and Chico in a different world could be friends, and I think that will inspire a spark in people to just give a little bit of hope. Because I think everyone in this school is a broken child, and Chico is one of them because he has been doing things that no child should do. He has been killing people since he was 7 years old, so even though you see a spark of light in him, we are animals and go back to our instincts. Since he is a kid, his only idea of dealing with a situation is assassination. That is why he does it because he knows that lifestyle better than anything else. He is not only a jerk, he is such a human being. He’s a type of villain that people are going to hate and people are going to love and sometimes people are going to root for him. I am really excited to make people feel that way. Because at the end of the day, Chico is Chico and people will see what Chico can actually do and how far he can take stuff. They are going to be surprised in what happens!”

For Liam, working with Deadly Class co-creator Rick Remender has been a dream come true. “For me, I am so proud of all of the work we have been able to do and am so grateful to work with someone like Rick that comes from this world of comics, who doesn’t have this ego coming from a bitterness by the industry,” Liam said. “He is homegrown pure talent, and I think that speaks to what comics are bringing to the industry right now. Everyone wants to be on a comic book show because people actually put in the work and tell good stories. The way he wrote him [Billy] and drew him and the words that come out of his mouth inspires you to be like the character. It changed my perspective on life in general to be a more positive and happy go lucky person, and I think it is very powerful. I love the character he created and allowed myself to be brought into it as well.” Deadly Class airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on SYFY.