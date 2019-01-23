Chris Hemsworth Announces Fitness App With Steamy Promo & Shirtless Pics That Make It Worth The Download

Want to work out with Chris Hemsworth? The ‘Thor’ hunk is a launching a fitness app where you can utilize his training system and he announced it in a super sexy video.

Chris Hemsworth‘s physique is a cut work of art. He’s used all types of training methods to get his Thor body ripped and in perfect condition and now he wants to help others achieve their body goals. On Jan. 23 he announced a new fitness project called Centrfit where users can join up through an app and have access to his team of trainers and health experts who helped transform his body into that of a Norsk super hero. And he did it in the hottest way possible by starring in the promo video of it shirtless!

The vid he posted to his Instagram account shows him running sprints on the beach shirtless then emerging from the surf doing push-up exercises and squats. Then he focuses on others, including women doing yoga while flashing back to himself doing rope arm burns, writing down his workout intervals on a chalkboard and doing hard core pull ups, noting that we’re all “a work in progress.” while urging people to “push the body and the mind each day.”

He shows himself boxing, waking up and dawn to get at it exercising and encouraging everyone living their best lives. “We all have choice to be a human doing rather than simply a human being. But know this. You don’t have to make yourself by yourself,” the 35-year-old father of three narrates.

Next to the sexy video he wrote in the caption. “Hey everybody! I couldn’t be more excited to share a project with you that I’ve been working on for a number of years. My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well. @CentrFit gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and well-being that I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from over the years, and who have inspired me to live a healthier and happier life…Hope you can join us @CentrFit #CentrOwner #LiveCentr Pre-order is available now (link in bio) and will launch globally in February.”

Chris has been teasing the project for several days, showing him in various workout videos along with inspirational captions such as “We’re all different, but with one inherent power in common: the choice to be a work in progress” and “We’re forever in flux. Forever building, forever in the making,” all with the hashtag #SOON. His app is free and Centr describes itself as “Whatever your goal, age, sex or fitness level, this app puts the world’s best trainers, chefs and well-being experts in the palm of your hand so you can get it done. And it’s all tailored to you; your goal, fitness level and diet preferences. It’s your PT, dietician, chef and wellness coach all in one. It’s not a diet. It’s not a boot camp. It’s not just weight loss either. There are meal plans and snacks you’ll actually love, workouts you’ll look forward to, and practical techniques to keep your head in the game.” Count us in!