Chris Brown stepped out in Paris for the first time since the shocking rape allegations against him made headlines on Jan. 23, and he was greeted by a massive gathering of people.

Chris Brown, 29, had nothing but love for a crowd that gathered outside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Jan. 23, one day after he was shockingly accused of allegedly raping a woman in one of the hotel’s rooms. The singer greeted the crowd when he stepped outside of the hotel, which was his first public appearance since being arrested for questioning about the rape allegations on Jan. 22. “I love everybody!” Chris shouted as he waved before entering a vehicle. His girlfriend, Ammika Harris, who the accuser claimed was in the same room at the time of the alleged rape, was also in the vehicle with Chris, and they both looked happy and were smiling together. SEE THE VIDEO OF CHRIS HERE.

After his arrest, Chris was held by authorities for a few hours, but was later released without being charged. The accuser, a woman, whose real name has yet to be identified, claimed the “Forever” crooner raped her in a “brutal and violent” assault that lasted for 20-30 minutes in a dressing room at the hotel, Closer magazine first reported. She said it took place after she spent the night partying with the star. Chris quickly denied the accusations and even posted a pic that read, “THIS B!TCH LYIN’”, to his Instagram. Many celebs, including T.I., The Game, and Winnie Harlow, quickly showed support for Chris by responding to his post with positive comments.

Although prosecutors initially told TMZ that Chris may have to go to court and surrender his passport, now that he was released with no conditions, he is free to go back to the U.S. whenever he pleases. Chris’ attorney, Raphael Chiche, said that the artist plans on suing the accuser for defamation.

In addition to Chris, two other unnamed people were arrested for questioning about the alleged rape.