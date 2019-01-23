Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher: 1st Pic Of Baby Revealed — See Precious Newborn

Pic or it didn’t happen, right? We figured Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s second baby would be a cute one, but now we know for sure. See the cutie for yourself!

It’s no secret that Carrie Underwood, 35, and Mike Fisher, 38, make cute babies — have you seen their five-year-old son Isaiah? The couple welcomed their little boy back in 2015, and now they’ve added another newborn to their brood. Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on Jan 21, and the country singer just gave fans a look at her baby’s sweet face just two days later on Jan. 23. In the first photos, Jacob is cuddled by both his mom and dad in two separate pics, and he’s just too cute for words.

Of course, we can’t say that we’re surprised — Carrie and Mike have obviously got great genes! — but we were surprised to get a look so soon. Carrie notoriously sticks to pics of the back of Isaiah’s head on Instagram, or even the side of his face on rare occasions so TBH, we didn’t know if this day would come! But that being said, here we are with melted hearts.

So now that their little one is here, what’s going to happen when Carrie heads out on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour? It’s hard enough to travel the country without your little ones in tow, which Pink and her husband Carey Hart proved when their daughter came down with a 102-degree fever at the same time their son was suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease while she was on tour in 2018. Rough!

Carrie and Mike will definitely have their hands full with their little one, so it’s a good thing Mike is more than willing to step up to the plate, according to a source.”He’s such a good dad,” the insider told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has no problems changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night. When Carrie goes on her tour next year after she has the baby, Mike is already planning to support her on the road.”

Sounds like a great plan! And after getting a look at that sweet face, we’re so glad that Carrie doesn’t have to leave her little one behind. Who knows? Maybe she’ll bring her baby out on stage. It is a family affair, after all!