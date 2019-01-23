He’s here! Carrie and her husband finally added another fish to their pond, just in time to go on tour as a family of four this spring. Click here for all the exciting details!

Life just got a little sweeter for Carrie Underwood, 35, and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, because the couple just welcomed a little one to the world! Their babym Jacob Bryan Fisher, was born on Jan. 21, the singer confirmed on Instagram two days later, and we can’t say congratulations enough. The country singer and former NHL player already share a son together, Isaiah Michael, who was born in 2015. “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” Carrie wrote on Instagram. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

After months of speculation that Carrie was expecting twins in 2018, she cleared up the rumors herself when she announced her pregnancy with an Instagram video in August. “Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” the singer said in a video. “This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

And just days after that, she showed off her sweet baby bump while backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. As if we weren’t already anxious enough for her little one to arrive! Even though Carrie is headed out on her Cry Pretty 360 Tour in the spring of this year, her hubby retired his hockey stick last May, so you know what that means — this family of four will be hitting the road together!

And now Carrie’s baby is here! We wonder if she’ll keep on growing her family after this. After all, she and her husband have said that they would be open to adoption. Fingers crossed!