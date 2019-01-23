Cardi B & Offset Seeing Each Other Again, But Here’s Why She Won’t Fully Take Him Back Yet

Despite Offset’s numerous gestures to win back estranged wife Cardi B, we’ve got details on why she’s taking her time in welcoming him fully into her life.

Cardi B is one of the biggest music superstars in the world today, and she had enough confidence to call a time out on her marriage to Offset after several alleged cheating scandals. She still cares about him and wants him to be a present daddy to their six-month-old daughter Kulture. But will she eventually reconcile with the Migos member? “Cardi is telling friends she’s back on with Offset in the sense that they’re seeing each other again and spending time together. However, they are not full-fledged in a relationship again,” a source close to the 26-year-old mother of one tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Cardi really feels that Offset needs to prove that he is a changed man and there’s no time-table for her on that. She feels like he needs to put in the work, which he has done. But she needs to feel comfortable and confident he’s changed and learned from his mistakes,” our insider continues.

Cardi posted an Instagram video on Dec. 5, 2018 where she dropped the bombshell news that she had split from Offset and was contemplating a divorce. “Things have just not been working out between us for a long time. It’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love,” she revealed. It absolutely devastated Offset. When he turned 27 on Dec. 14, he said all he wanted for his birthday was to win back his wife. “I’ve only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he began in an IG video with an earnest expression. “We’ve been going though a lot of things right now. A lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi, I know I embarrassed you.”

He admitted he went a little “crazy” and was doing things he “had no business” in doing. “I was partaking in activity I shouldn’t be taking in and I apologize for breaking your heart, for breaking our promise and God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband,” Offset continued.

“I’m trying to be a better person. I’m trying to get this off my shoulders, I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi, I love you and Kulture. I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.” He then addressed his alleged cheating scandal, telling her “I apologize, I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl I was entertaining. I apologize, I love you and I hope you can forgive me.” He later crashed Cardi’s Dec. 16 headlining set at LA’s Rolling Loud festival to wheel out flowers that spelled out “Take me back Cardi” and she was so pissed she stormed offstage until he left.