Cardi B Heading To Las Vegas After Landing First Residency: Everything You Need To Know

Cardi B lands a Las Vegas Residency at the Palms Casino Resort — a first for the Grammy-nominated rapper! Here’s everything to know!

Cardi B, 26, is about to make money moves in Vegas! The Grammy-nominated rapper will headline her very own residency this spring at KAOS — a new complex set to open in Sin City in April, the Palms Casino Resort announced Wednesday, January 23! G-Eazy, Skrillex, Kaskade and Above and Beyond will also have exclusive residencies at the resort and casino, The Associated Press reports. Tickets for select dates are available.

The Palms is currently undergoing a $690 million renovation, according to AP. And, the final product is slated to be over-the-top. The renovations are reported to include “state-of-the-art technology,” including a DJ booth that rotates 360 degrees, all of which are designed to enhance performances by the top artists.

Cardi’s residency comes at a busy time in her already groundbreaking career. She will be perform Super Bowl 53 weekend in Atlanta when the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3. The “Twerk” rapper will hit the stage with Bruno Mars during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on the night before the big game. She’s also rumored to be one of the stars of Pepsi’s annual Super Bowl commercial. Cardi will then head to LA, where she will perform at the 2019 Grammys on February 10. The rapper is up for five awards — Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy), Record (“I Like It”), Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy), Pop Duo/Performance (“Girls Like You” ft. Maroon 5), and Rap Performance (“Be Careful”).