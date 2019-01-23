Bryan Singer Slams ‘Homophobic Smear Piece’ Accusing Him Of Sexual Misconduct With Teen Boys

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ director is slamming a new article in ‘The Atlantic’ that details a slew of allegations that he sexually molested teenage boys over 20 years.

Bryan Singer, 53 – the director of the Oscar-nominated movie Bohemian Rhapsody – is slamming an article in The Atlantic as a “homophobic smear piece” against him. The investigative report, which was published online on Jan. 23 and appears in the March 2019 issue of the magazine, goes into graphic detail about numerous sexual assault allegations against the filmmaker spanning two decades. Singer has consistently denied the claims over the years and, in his most recent statement, has accused the writer of having a “bizarre obsession” with him.

“The last time I posted about this subject, Esquire magazine was preparing to publish an article written by a homophobic journalist who has a bizarre obsession with me dating back to 1997,” Singer said in a statement given to HollywoodLife via his rep Howard Bragman. (It is not clear which of the two journalists he is referring to.) “After careful fact-checking and, in consideration of the lack of credible sources, Esquire chose not to publish this piece of vendetta journalism. That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic. It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity.”

Singer added, “Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

Singer’s forceful response is understandable given the seriousness of the accusations leveled against him in the article – namely that he allegedly sexually assaulted numerous underage boys throughout his career. Despite the X-Men director’s claims, The Atlantic journalists state that they thoroughly researched the piece, writing, “We spent 12 months investigating various lawsuits and allegations against Singer. In total, we spoke with more than 50 sources, including four men who have never before told their stories to reporters.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to The Atlantic and the two journalists – Alex French and Maximillian Potter – who cowrote the article. The reporters released a joint statement saying, in part, “We feel fortunate that The Atlantic decided to work with us, and we are grateful that the piece has gone through The Atlantic’s thoughtful editorial process, which included another rigorous fact-check and robust legal vetting.” (You can read French and Potter’s statement in full below.)

Statement from reporters Maximillian Potter and Alex French on investigation of Bryan Singer published in @TheAtlantic: pic.twitter.com/iouvNZGQtz — The Atlantic Communications (@TheAtlanticPR) January 23, 2019

The article goes into graphic detail about sex parties that allegedly took place at Singer’s home. “A man we’ll call Eric told us that he was 17 in 1997 when he and Singer had sex at a party at the director’s house,” The Atlantic reports of one allegation. “Another we’ll call Andy says he was only 15 that same year, when he and Singer had sex in a Beverly Hills mansion.”

The Atlantic article also includes interviews with named sources and alleged victims who chose to reveal their identities and give on-the-record accounts of abuse. They include an accusation by one man, Victor Valdovinos, who claims he was an extra on the set of the 1997 film Apt Pupil when he was in the seventh grade. Valdovinos alleges that Singer – who was in his 30s at the time – “grabbed my genitals and started masturbating it,” when the student was on a locker room bench in a towel, “with no shirt and no clothes on.”

Valdovinos’ account is just one of a catalogue of allegations and incidents listed in The Atlantic piece, alongside lawsuits filed against Singer. The director’s lawyer Andrew B. Brettler has denied the accusations. The attorney said that his client has never “been arrested for or charged with any crime,” according to The Atlantic. Brettler also said Singer denies having “sex with, or a preference, for underage men.”