The crew’s going to Las Vegas, thanks to Charmaine! Even though she’s excited about the trip, Ryan tells her that this is all a test in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 23 episode of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago.’

“To prove myself of this role, I planned a little trip for us to go on to Vegas,” Charmaine says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 23 episode of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. She’s scored 9 Mag an invite for a really important tattoo convention, openly exclusively to the best tattoo shops in the country. “This convention is going to put 9 Mag on a global scale,” she continues.

While Lily is excited about getting to go to Vegas, she’s not exactly thrilled about going with Charmaine. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do! Charmaine is super excited about this trip, but Ryan doesn’t want it all to go to her head. “You can talk all that sh*t you want to, but if you pull it off, then maybe you have a spot back here. But this is your test of time,” he tells Charmaine.

Don has to tell the group that he’s going to have to sit this one out because it falls on his son’s birthday. “If the Halloween party was the trailer to what could happen in Vegas, it’s probably best that I stay my a** home anyway,” he admits. Charmaine reiterates that she can handle this trip: “I’m just saying y’all can put ya’ll’s trust in me, okay?” Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on VH1.