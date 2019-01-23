Beth Chapman ‘Excited’ To Show The World Her Battle With Cancer On New Show

Don’t count out Beth Chapman. Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife will not ‘give up’ as she battles cancer, and we EXCLUSIVELY hear she wants her fight to be featured on their new show as a way to inspire others!

Beth Chapman, 51, was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017, and though she beat it before, it came back more than a year later. This devastating return left Beth and her husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, in tears, but after drying their eyes, it’s time to get back to work. “Beth is a fighter,” a source close to Beth shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She has been getting chemo and has the attitude that she will never give up.”

“She and Dog are excited about their new show too,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, referencing the couple’s upcoming WGN America show, Dog’s Most Wanted. “Beth has concerns about how challenging it may be to carry on with the show given her health issues, but she is confident that with Dog loving her, supporting her and helping her along the way, together they are confident they can do anything. They hope too to include in their new show some of Beth’s struggles and share with fans in her battle against cancer.”

She gave an update on Jan. 22 by posting a picture to her Instagram. “#dogwgna history in the making #dogmostwanted #cancersucks #stayhumblepray #itsonlyhair.” With a trio of hashtags, Beth accurately summed it all up, but it’s that last one which really captivated the positive mental attitude she’s keeping during this trying time in her life.

There’s a reason behind Dog and Beth’s decision to include her cancer fight as part of the upcoming show, as a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she sees this as a way to connect with fans that may be undergoing similar hardships. “She is having struggles,” a source close to the couple says, “but it is important for her to show the realness of what she is going through because it’ll help in her recovery and hopefully, it will strike a chord to help someone else that is going through cancer themselves.”

“Dog and Beth are used to fighting,” the second source tells HollywoodLife.com, adding that their mentality right now is “a full ‘100% bring it on!’ They are excited to remain strong and fight, fight, fight” until the disease is gone, again. Thinking about anything but beating cancer is not an option for these lovebirds. “Beth is going to be remaining too busy living instead of worrying about the alternative.”