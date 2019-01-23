Ariana Grande Bares Her Boobs in Deep Cleavage Lingerie For New Album Cover — See Pic

Ariana Grande revealed some skin on new album cover for upcoming album ‘thank u, next.’ See pic inside!

“God is a Woman” singer Ariana Grande, 25, has had quite a year! The long-haired beauty dropped album Sweetener on Aug. 17, 2018, and has been hard at work since that release in preparation of her next album – within six months! – titled thank u, next. Ari has already released “Imagine,” “thank u, next,” and “7 rings” from the upcoming album, and on Jan. 23, she dropped the album artwork as well! For her fifth studio album, which will be released on Feb. 8, Ari decided to continue the upside-down theme that she started with “Sweetener,” and also chose a revealing shot showcasing her cleavage.

“This is my fav [sic] album cover I think,” Ariana said on Twitter about the image. “Brian painted me. Fredo shot me. Made with tru [sic], deep friendship and love. Just like this music.”

“She still upside-down,” Ari said, referencing her previous album. “But this time she kinda […] f*cks [with] it lol.” In the new album cover, Ari appeared less “perfected” than in her “Sweetener” album cover. For this one, Ari’s hair is messily dangling from her ponytail, and her closed eyes has allowed for the viewer to gaze upon her, while she’s extremely vulnerable – she’s practically naked, with her bra strap dangling from her shoulders. She rocked a dark lipstick and brown eyeshadow, and has some tattooing on her neck and cleavage. Ari appeared as if she’s laying on the floor, as opposed the fourth album cover, which looked photographed in front of a screen, while Ari was standing.

We love getting updates from Ari about her next album, and can’t wait to see what kind of teasers she’ll keep sharing on social media as we count down to Feb. 8! Since she wrote this album processing the end of her engagement with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, 25, and the death of her ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller, who passed at age 26 in Sept. 2018, we’re sure this album won’t only be incredible music, but will be filled with raw, vulnerable, and real emotion as well.