’90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson & Jay Smith Split After 8 Mos. Of Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

’90 Day Fiance’ star Ashley Martson officially filed for divorce from her husband, Jay Smith, on Jan. 11, just weeks after rumors of a split surfaced online in Dec.

It’s over for 90 Day Fiance stars Ashley Martson, 32, and Jay Smith, 20! The married couple, who got hitched eight months ago, are officially getting a divorce, according to US Weekly. Ashley, who was discharged from a hospital over the weekend after being admitted for issues with lupus, reportedly filed the paperwork on Jan. 11.

Rumors of a separation/split first came in Dec., when Jay set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 to “get a place to stay”. Ashley was also hospitalized for her lupus back then too, just days before the campaign went live. Although Jay initially took to Instagram to share photos and clips of himself in the hospital with Ashley at that time, he later posted pics of himself driving a U-Haul, leading others to speculate the split.

The split may have been caused by cheating scandals in the couple’s marriage. Ashley reportedly found out that Jay cheated on her just one day after they got married in Las Vegas, and shortly after Jay’s GoFundMe page made headlines, he posted a cryptic Instagram message indicating Ashley had been unfaithful too. “Fyi: for everyone coming at me. I wasn’t the only one who was ‘talking’ aka cheating; with other people during our relationship/marriage,” the message read. Ashley retaliated by posting a fake GoFundMe page requesting $50,000 to send Jay back to his native island of Jamaica.

“This is NOT my go fund me…however, if you would like to send me money, I have no issue sending you my Venmo,” she captioned a screenshot of the page. “And this is what we call a ‘JOKE’ but if you insist and continue to bash me for asking for money (because you can’t read) then here you go!”

Quite a different GoFundMe campaign for Ashley was set up earlier this month. It is meant to raise money for the reality star’s medical bills after she she suffered from lupus-related acute kidney failure. As of right now, the goal for the campaign is $10,000.