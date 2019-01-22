Kevin Barnett: 5 Things To Know About ‘Rel’ Co-Creator Who Suddenly Died At 32

Comedian and writer, Kevin Barnett has passed away at age 32. Although not much is known about his untimely death, here’s 5 fast facts about him.

1. Kevin Barnett was a New York City-based actor, producer comedian and writer. — He co-created, executive produced and served as a writer on the Fox comedy series Rel. Barnett also appeared on The Carmichael Show, which he also served as a writer on. Barnett also worked as a writer on a number of projects including Comedy Central’s Broad City, Fox’s Unhitched, The Eric Andre Show Show (Adult Swim) and the animated series, Lucas Bros Moving Co. (Fox). He served as a writer on the 2016 film, The Do-Over and 2011’s Hall Pass. Additionally, he had small role in the film Dumb and Dumber To. He made appearances on Adam Devine’s House Party, as well as in Funny As Hell (HBO) and Top Five (written and directed by Chris Rock). He was previously a series regular on MTV2’s Guy Code.

2. A cause of death is unknown. — Ben Kissel, who hosted the podcast Round Table of Gentlemen with Barnett, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. “Dear Last Podcast family,” Kissel started off a tweet on January 22. “It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re [sic] see them again. We love you KB.” Comedy Central also tweeted, “Kevin Barnett was an incredible comedian and writer, contributing to ‘Broad City’, the stand-up community and beyond. He’ll be greatly missed.”

3. Barnett was in Mexico two days before the news of his death. — He posted a photo to his Instagram, where he disclosed that he was in Mexico on January 20. “In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin,” he captioned a photo (as seen below) of himself outside, standing next to a street.

4. Barnett had three projects in production at the time of his death. — One of which included a film starring David Spade. Barnett’s script, which he wrote alongside Chris Pappas, for the comedy, The Wrong Missy, is being produced for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter on January 10. The film is co-produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions. His other projects are unknown at this time.

5. He’s a Florida native. — Although he was one of New York City’s fastest rising comics, Barnett was from Florida, where he attended Florida State University.