Trump Defends Students Who Allegedly Mocked Native American Man: It’s ‘Fake News’

Donald Trump is defending the Covington Catholic School students who seemingly mocked a Native American protestor in DC, calling coverage of the incident ‘fake news.’ Read his tweets here.

President Donald Trump launched another tweet storm on January 22 in defense of Nick Sandmann and the other students from Covington Catholic School. Trump quoted Fox News host Tucker Carlson while asserting that footage showing the high school students — prominently Sandmann — allegedly mocking Nathan Phillips, a Native American man, during the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, DC, was misrepresenting the situation. “Looking like Nick Sandman [sic] & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media,” the president tweeted. “Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American’ @TuckerCarlson.”

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” he continued. “They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!” Phillips and Sandmann have different accounts of what happened. Video of the incident shows the high school junior, who is wearing a Make America Great Again hat, getting in Phillips face while he’s banging a drum at the Indigenous Peoples March.

Philipps and his fellow demonstrators were closing the march with a prayer when two groups without permits, the high schoolers, there to attend the March For Life rally, and Black Hebrew Israelites, started arguing. Phillips said that he attempted to intervene by approaching the groups and singing a song. In the video (watch HERE), Sandmann stands silently, with a smirk on his face, just inches away from Phillips. The two are surrounded by more students from Covington, many wearing MAGA hats, who are seemingly mocking Phillips, as well. “Race relations in this country and around the world have reached a boiling point, Phillips said, in part, in a statement. “It is sad that on the weekend of a holiday when we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., racial hostility occurred on the steps of the Lincoln memorial, where King gave his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech… Unfortunately, much of the students’ behavior was understood by me and those with me as a mockery of our cultures.” He also alleged that he heard students shouting “build the wall!” at him.

Sandmann released his own (very lengthy) statement to CNN. He claimed that some of the Black Hebrew Israelite protestors hurled insults at the students, allegedly calling them “racists,” “bigots,” “white crackers,” “f****ts,” and “incest kids.” He claimed that the students were not mocking the Indigenous Peoples demonstrators, but doing their school spirit chants. He said that Phillips approached him, and that he believed standing silently and smiling would diffuse the situation. “I can only speak for myself and what I observed and felt at the time,” Sandmann said in his statement. “But I would caution everyone passing judgement based on a few seconds of video to watch the longer video clips that are on the internet, as they show a much different story than is being portrayed by people with agendas.”