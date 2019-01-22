‘The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg Reveals How She Relates To Starr Carter In BTS Video

‘The Hate U Give’ star Amandla Stenberg opens up in this behind-the-scenes video about her experience with code-switching and how she related to her character, Starr, in this EXCLUSIVE video. Watch now!

The Hate U Give is out on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 22, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes video of Amandla Stenberg talking about her character and how she’s gone through some of the same experiences. “She [Starr] has the experience of code-switching, which is something that I feel like all black people have to do nowadays,” Amandla says in the video above. “It’s really cool to see it being addressed, I feel like, in the first time in media. She goes to this white private school filled with very privileged kids, who don’t spend a lot of time around people of color, but she’s grown up in the hood with her black family.”

Amandla says that Starr is “constantly navigating having to almost split herself into two parts in order to fit into both worlds,” and that’s something Amandla has had to do as well. “That’s something I really related to because I grew up in a lower income black community and went to a white private school,” she continued. “When I was 10, I had the same experience of realizing that I had to code switch and act differently in order to fit into that environment.”

The Hate U Give, based on Angie Thomas’s best-selling novel, follows Amandla’s character who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a white police officer. Starr begins to face pressure from all sides of the community, and she has to find her voice and stand up for what she believes in. The movie also stars Russell Hornsby, Regina Hall, Anthony Mackie, Common, and KJ Apa.