The single girls are trying to get to know Evan in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Temptation Island’ now that he’s separated from his girlfriend. Is he willing to open up? Watch now!

“Are you surprised your girlfriend didn’t block anyone?” Allie asks Evan in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 22 episode of Temptation Island. Evan quickly says, “Hell, no. We are 100 percent in this.” Allie claps back, “She should’ve.” These single ladies are looking for love, too! Wonder what’s happening with Kaci and the sexy single guys?!

Katheryn asks Evan who his girlfriend, Kaci, should have blocked. He calls it a “loaded question” and doesn’t want to answer. The girls aren’t letting him off that easily, and he eventually gives in. “I’m a sucker for natural beauties,” he says. “It’s more than just attraction with me, and she [Kaci] knows that. Attraction will, like, bring me in…”

Katheryn mentions yoga instructor Brittney, who is the epitome of a natural beauty. “It could have been Brittney,” Evan says. That puts a smile on Brittney’s face. Watch out, Kaci! Katheryn saying Brittney’s name and not Morgan’s definitely gets under Morgan’s skin. “I’m pretty natural,” Morgan says. “It doesn’t take me 3 hours to get ready. I’m not going to be too thirsty ’cause I’m assuming that that’s what the other girls are going to do, and I think that’ll make me stand out, so that’s my game plan.” The tension in the house is rising, that’s for sure!

The preview ends with Evan giving a toast with the single girls. “I need something real, and so if it’s not with Kaci, maybe it’s with one of you guys. To Temptation Island and finding what our heart desires,” he says. The Temptation Island revival airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA.