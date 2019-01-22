Taraji P. Henson Gets Slammed For Comparing R. Kelly & Harvey Weinstein’s Scandals

Taraji P. Henson is getting bashed for comparing the R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein alleged sexual abuse scandals, claiming that the singer is getting way more heat than the former movie mogul

Oh no she didn’t! Taraji P. Henson got a lot of fans riled up when she seemed to slam people bashing R. Kelly‘s alleged sexual abuse scandals while comparing it to disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is actually on trial for rape. She posted a video to her Instagram stories on Jan. 22 where she showed her phone screen that read “Checking on these #mute for a friend.” She then typed in #mute to her IG search and came up with tons of #muterkelly pages, including ones from various cities like Chicago, Detroit and Tampa where locals had banded together to stand against listening to the 52-year-old’s music in the wake of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, where women and family members came forward with stories of alleged abuse by the R&B star.

The 48-year-old Empire star scrolled down showing how many IG pages were devoted to muting R. Kelly. Then she followed it up by doing a search on #muteweinstein and when it came up with only one page she put up another screen reading “let me try his full name” then her long fingernails were seen typing in #muteharveyweinstein and there were only 29 posts about it.

Twitter exploded about how she seemed to be defending R. Kelly by showing the outrage against him versus the disgraced 66-year-old film mogul. The “mute” R. Kelly referred to not listening to his music anymore while the same type of hashtag wouldn’t have meant anything for Weinstein as he wasn’t a musical artist. Harvey’s scandal started the entire #metoo and #timesup movements! “Was feeling a way that Taraji’s career wasn’t where it should be. But after this? Chile. In her own words: ‘The universe has a way of taking care of the good people, you know what I mean?’ Bad people too, auntie. Like rape apologists,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added “Somebody go take Taraji phone.”

I love me some Taraji but GIIIIIIRRRRRLLLLLLAAAAAAAA. Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/qBtYuwpio0 — sie (@NOPussBoys_) January 22, 2019

Even Surviving R. Kelly’s Executive Producer Dream Hampton took Taraji to task:

Plus, you don't really care about Weinstein, you just want silence around R. Kelly. Taraji, like me, is from the generation whose job it was to deal with R. Kelly 20 years ago. We didn't and countless girls were harmed because of our inaction. So I made #SurvivingRKellly — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

“Goddamnit not Taraji as well! Wtf lady, why?! Why are they acting like #metoo didn’t cause Harvey Weinstein didn’t lose his livelihood? He’s also going to trial. R. Kelly’s been at it for 25+ years & only JUST got dropped by Sony…wtf? With a heavy heart, I cancel my Taraji,” another user tweeted. One person wrote “So Taraji really gone act like Harvey Weinstein doesn’t currently have a case against him, expulsion from The Academy, and lost his company? While R. Kelly had whole ass hostages for like 5 years? Ok.” Another added “Taraji fails to realize there’s no #MuteHarveyWeinstein movement because #MuteRKelly was a specific movement/organization/hashtag led by black women. That does not mean Weinstein himself hasn’t been muted. I think it’s clear his career is over. She was being unnecessary.”

Taraji’s name became a top trending Twitter topic after her IG story seeming to defend R. Kelly made it’s way across social media. She later tweeted in response “LET ME BE CLEAR R. KELLY IS GUILTY AND WRONG AND SHOULD BE MUTED PERIOD!!!!!” but people weren’t buying it. “When PR team rolls in… lmao” one person commented under her tweet while another wrote “You were plenty clear on Instagram. And it really hurts.” One user added “You were wrong. Period. If you’re gonna be ‘clear’ at least admit you were wrong and didn’t do your research. Smh.”