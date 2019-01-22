Sarah Jessica Parker Brings Back Carrie Bradshaw & The Iconic ‘SATC’ Intro — Watch New Video

She’s giving the people what they want! We may not have a ‘SATC 3’ but we got a taste of Carrie Bradshaw in 2019 thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker. Watch her new video below!

Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with Stella Artois to provide clean water to those in need while providing us ALL with something else we need — more Carrie Bradshaw! “Revisiting a beloved character. Briefly and with a twist. Because, thanks to @stellaartois, when you change up the usual you can do good. X, SJ #Ad #PourItForward,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 22. Watch the new SATC-inspired video below!

The ad is a mock-up of the iconic Sex and the City opening credits, even set to the exact same music, where Carrie is leisurely strolling down a New York City street, and then, while wearing a pink tank top and white tutu, gets splashed by a bus driving through a puddle. Even more ironic? Carrie herself is on the side of the bus. But in the new video for Stella, Carrie expertly avoids getting splashed.

“I couldn’t help but wonder, wasn’t it obvious? You make a little change to do a lot of good,” Carrie’s inner monologue says.

The 2019 Carrie is as stylish as ever, wearing an ’80s inspired gold jacket, a teal tulle midi skirt, white lace booties, plus some quirky accents like just one glove, and a purple purse. We have a feeling a lot of people are going to be talking about Stella and their clean water campaign today!