Rihanna ‘Feels Horrible’ For Chris Brown Amid New Rape Allegation: ‘The Truth Will Come Out’

Even though they split up a decade ago, Rihanna is still concerned about Chris Brown and the rape allegations being leveled against him. We’ve got details on how she wants to see him make better decisions.

Only 22 days into the new year and Chris Brown has found himself at the center of a scandal. A woman in Paris alleges that he violently raped her, while Breezy is firmly denying her claims and saying she’s lying. Even though he and his ex Rihanna, 30, don’t keep in touch, she still worries about him. “Rihanna feels horrible about the latest Chris Brown rape allegations. She feels like it is hard not to pass judgement, but she has to wait, she hopes the truth will come out,” a source close to the “Wild Thoughts” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rihanna hopes that this is a learning lesson for Chris to be more careful about his actions, where he is and who he surrounds himself with. Rihanna knows how much Chris has grown, changed and become a good father and she would hate to see his relationship with (daughter) Royalty be put into jeopardy because of poor decisions,” our insider adds.

A 24-year-old woman who went by the pseudonym “Karima” told Closer — the French publication that broke the story that Chris was being investigated for rape — that she met Chris at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Jan. 15 around 10:30 PM local time and proceeded to go clubbing with his crew. They returned to the hotel around 4am the next morning and she claims that the 29-year-old singer followed her into a bathroom. “He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes” she told Closer, saying the attack was “brutal and violent.”

The Parisian police questioned Chris on Jan. 22 but he was released without charges and is free to leave the city. Breezy then took to Instagram to completely deny the claims, posting a photo with the words “This Bitch Lying!” and in the caption he called the accusations “FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! …FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL(sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!” So far a slew of celebs have shown their support for the singer, with T.I. telling Chris “Stay solid and protect ya self King. Prayers UP,” while The Game sent him the message, “Hold ya head baby bro #conspiracists.”