Pete Davidson Slams ‘Evil’ R. Kelly In New Standup Routine: ‘I Thought I Was Having A Bad Year’

Zing! Pete Davidson is the latest celebrity to take aim at R. Kelly, & he used his live comedy show as a platform to do so!

There’s really nothing funny about the sexual abuse allegations surrounding R. Kelly, yet, Pete Davidson, 25, managed to slip a joke about it into his latest standup routine. The Saturday Night Live star had zero nice things to say about the “Ignition” rapper though, according to an eyewitness for Us Weekly who was in attendance. At his Jan. 21 show at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, he slammed Kelly in the most scathing way. “I thought I was having a bad year,” the actor joked, before adding, “Man, that guy is evil.” The hatred didn’t stop there. Pete went on to say that he thinks the 52-year-old singer “should get shot in the f—king face.” Ouch.

Pete joins a long list of artists who haven spoken out against Kelly. Lady Gaga, 32, John Legend, 40, Cara Delevigne, 26, and more prominent figures in Hollywood took to social media slamming the musician, and they did not hold back. Gaga issued a lengthy apology for not only working with the singer on a collab, but for the song’s questionable lyrics. “As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Gaga said in a statement. Mother Monster even said se plans to pull the song from iTunes entirely.

John was one of the few stars to actually agree to appear in the Lifetime series, that documented the abuse allegations surrounding Kelly, a decision that he didn’t have to think twice about. “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f*** about protecting a serial child rapist,” he said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Pete also managed to toss a few jokes about his ex, Ariana Grande, into his skit that night. He’s poked fun at his failed relationship with the pop star a number of times in the past, and kept his streak going. “[Ariana is a] tiny lady, so everything to her is huge,” he remarked, in reference to his manhood. “Every girl for the rest of my life who sees my penis will be disappointed, he reportedly said. Funny guy Pete strikes again!