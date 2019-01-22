Oscar Snubs 2019: Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt & More Shut Out Of Nominations

With every Oscar nomination, there is a major snub. The Academy shocked us all by not nominating these actors and actresses this year. This is your essential guide to the 2019 Oscar snubs!

The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced live on Jan. 22. While most of our favorite actors and actresses got nominated this year, there were some blatant snubs this year. Beautiful Boy’s Timothée Chalamet was one of the notable actors who got snubbed of a nomination. His incredible portrayal of a young man in throes of drug addiction was one of the best performances of the year. Timothée has been nominated for both a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and SAG Award for his performance. But no Oscar nomination? Academy, what the heck is up with that? After his breakout performance and Oscar nomination in Call Me By Your Name last year, we thought for sure he’d be a shoo-in. Not this year!

The past year has been the year of Emily Blunt, but The Academy didn’t think so. Not only was she snubbed for her role as Mary Poppins in the delightful Mary Poppins Returns, she didn’t get nominated for her astounding performance in A Quiet Place either! Emily has never been nominated for an Oscar, and she more than deserved to get one for something this year.

Another shocking snub was Claire Foy for First Man. Claire was a total powerhouse portraying Neil Armstrong’s formidable wife, Janet. She stole the show from Ryan Gosling, who also got snubbed. Claire has also been nominated for a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics’ Choice Award, but The Academy decided to leave her out of the Supporting Actress race.

Even though A Star Is Born was nominated for Best Picture, Bradley Cooper for Best Actor, Lady Gaga for Best Actress, and so many more, Bradley was NOT nominated for Best Director. A Star Is Born was Bradley’s directorial debut, and he also starred in the movie, co-wrote the screenplay, and produced the film. The movie was one of the most critically-acclaimed films of the year, but no love for Bradley on the directing side.

Nicole Kidman’s fantastic performances in both Boy Erased and Destroyer were ignored by The Academy. Her Boy Erased co-star Lucas Hedges was also left out of the Best Actor category. Ethan Hawke and Toni Collette were shockingly snubbed as well for their roles in First Reformed and Hereditary.

To top it all off, not one female director was nominated for Best Director, nor did a female director earn a Best Picture nomination. Come on, Academy. Do better.