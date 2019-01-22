Nick Cannon Slams Travis Scott For Super Bowl Performance & Kylie Jenner Romance

Travis scott has received a lot of criticism for agreeing to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl, and Nick Cannon is making it clear that he’s not on-board with the decision — and it’s partly because of Kylie Jenner!

Nick Cannon does not feel that Travis Scott has proven he supports Black culture, and for that reason, he’s pissed that the rapper is performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 3. Travis has been widely criticized for his decision, as it makes it seem like he does not support Colin Kaepernick, who previously accused the NFL of purposely not hiring him because of his National Anthem protests of racial injustice in America during the 2017 season. Nick discussed the situation during an interview with Raquel Harper, and explained why he’s cool with Big Boi performing, but not Travis.

“I call it cultural equity,” he said. “We not mad at Big Boi…he’s for the people. But someone like Travis Scott, he gotta walk more gingerly. It’s more about truly having integrity to who you are in your music and your art form. The people you choose to interact with. The people you choose to procreate with…that decision wasn’t for the culture.” Of course, the woman Travis procreated with was Kylie Jenner — the two share a daughter, Stormi, born in Feb. 2018 — and Nick is essentially saying that the relationship further lowers Travis’ clout with the Black community. “That decision wasn’t for the culture,” Nick explained, but quickly added, “But we’re not mad at you!”

Travis and Big Boi will be joined by Maroon 5 during the Halftime Show, with Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem and Chloe x Halle belting out “America the Beautiful.” The Los Angeles Rams will take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots during the big game.