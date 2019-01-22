Lee Sora Teams Up With BTS’ Suga For New Song & Fans Are Here For It: Listen To ‘Song Request’

The collaboration we’ve all been waiting for is here! Lee Sora and Suga, from BTS, dropped their new track, ‘Song Request,’ on Jan. 22, and it’s beyond amazing. Check it out here!

Lee Sora and Suga prove to make the ultimate combination with their new song, “Song Request.” The pair dropped the song and the accompanying music video on Jan. 22, and fans already can’t get enough. “Song Request” was written by Suga and Tablo, from Epik High. Tablo also composed the track, along with DEE.P. The track is about turning on the radio for comfort when you’re feeling lonely, and it totally brings ALL of the feels and emotions. This is the first time Suga is being featured solo on a track, and he totally NAILED his rap verse!

“We just have another amazing song to cope with our sorrow & to heal our pain,” one fan tweeted. “We are blessed with all of their masterpieces.” Another person sent love to Suga and Lee Sora after hearing the emotional lyrics, writing, “I will always console your life so just lean on me and rest sometimes.” The song quickly began climbing up the iTunes charts in several different countries after its release, and it remained a top trending topic on Twitter for hours. “This song is so good they both did a great job,” another fan raved.

Suga has really been getting people talking recently — just last week, he uploaded a photo of his adorable dog, Min Holly, to the official BTS Twitter page, and fans went nuts over the cuteness. Min Holly doesn’t get seen too often, so the sighting was a big deal for the members of the BTS Army! Check out the video for “Song Request” above — we’ll be listening on repeat all day!