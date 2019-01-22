Kendall Jenner Looks Right At Home Sitting Courtside With Ben Simmons’ Mom At 76ers Game

Kendall Jenner sat side-by-side with Ben Simmons’ mom at the Sixers game while they watched their boy play the Houston Rockets, & they were just like family!

Looks like Kendall Jenner is getting to know the Simmons fam! The stunning model sat courtside at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets game and watched her boo, Ben Simmons, dominate the court, while accompanied by none other than Ben’s mom, Julie Simmons. The pair watched as the 76ers defeated the Rockets 121-93 in Philly. So much for the “Kardashian Curse!” Kendall looked fresh-faced in a dark green Patagonia and her hair pulled back in a bun showing off her hoop earrings. Julie was dressed nicely in a white button-up blouse, red lipstick and jeans. The pair were deep in conversation and seemed to be getting along well as the ‘Circle of Stars’ camera panned to them in the front row.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has joined Julie at a game! Ben’s number one fans sat courtside at the Nov. 30th game against the Wizards and seem to have enjoyed their quality time! We weren’t exactly sure about how serious Kendall and Ben were, as they were on-again, off-again in the Summer of 2018, but ultimately seemed to be more seriously dating throughout the fall, especially when Kendall jokingly “boo’d” her sister’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, when he was playing against the Sixers. Khloe Kardashian, when making light of the situation, also said that Kenny was cheering on “her man,” seeming to confirm the two were an item.

Kendall Jenner, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi & more at the Sixers game. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/icESLdKTNT — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) January 22, 2019

Since, the pair have been spotted out and about, grocery shopping ahead of the holidays and holding hands at a game on New Years Day. While the two are absolutely adorable and we ship it, don’t expect that just because Kenny and Ben’s mom are hanging out, that things are super serious. “Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever,” a source told HollywoodLife.com of their relationship status. “A proposal is actually laughable right now between the two.”