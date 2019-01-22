Jinger Duggar Wears Jeans Instead Of A Skirt Or Dress In New Photo & Fans Are Living For It

Jeans are not an every day item in the wardrobe of Duggar women, so when Jinger posted a photo of herself wearing denim pants on Jan. 22, fans have a lot to say about it. Check it out here!

Jinger Duggar shocked fans with her wardrobe choice in a new pic on her Instagram page Jan. 22! The pregnant reality star went against the dress code her famous family generally follows by swapping her usual skirt/dress for a pair of blue jeans during a weekend away with her sister, Jana Duggar, and some friends. In the pic, Jana is still adhering to the ‘no pants’ rule by wearing a skirt and tights, but Jinger is keeping things much more casual in her denim pants. The comments section was full of fans pointing out her outfit, with many praising her for her independent style.

“I love that you wear pants! Makes me so happy,” one person wrote, while another added, “U should wear jeans more often,” and a third wrote, “Great to see JEANS!” Many more also raved over Jinger’s amazing style, and asked for fashion credits for her jeans and black booties. Jinger covered up her growing baby bump in the pic with a jacket, and she looked so happy while hanging out with her sister and friends.

This is not the first time a Duggar has broken the “no pants” rule, which began when family matriarch, Michelle Duggar, became a born again Christian, then began feeling uncomfortable with a lot of her clothing and started to cover up more and change her style. She previously admitted that the decision to wear skirts and dresses is how she “defines who [she is] as a woman.” Her children simply followed suit.

Janna, Jinger, Jill and Jessa Duggar subsequently explained their decision to often wear longer skirts and dresses in their book, Growing Up Duggars. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they explained. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intents for it to be shared only with our future husband….We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with out hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.” Jinger has been going against this and wearing pants more and more often ever since her 2016 wedding to Jeremy Vuolo.