Jai Waetford Reveals The Deeper Message Behind His ‘Lighthearted’ ‘Friends’ Music Video
Jai Waetford is one to watch! The Australian singer, once co-signed by Justin Bieber, is 100% set for international superstardom. Catch our EXCLUSIVE chat with the singer here!
Jai Waetford, 19, is ready for his tunes to reach the global masses. After becoming a fan favorite on The X Factor Australia, he inked a deal with Sony Music and the hits just kept on coming! His songs have racked up millions of streams, and have even caught the eye of none other than Justin Bieber! The singer has already shared stages with the likes of Selena Gomez, and Little Mix, but this budding star is still just getting started. HollywoodLife chatted with Jai EXCLUSIVELY about his infectious single “Friends,” and what he is cooking up for fans in the year ahead!
The Australian born and bred crooner closed out 2018 in the best way, dropping his certified banger, “Friends,” which included a colorful music video to match. The singer told us ALL about the eye-catching visual. “The video is a house party, filled with a bunch of people and drinks and so many people have done that, so I wanted to do something cool aesthetically, but something that still made perfect sense. So, I tried out some things that looked good, and this worked. We shot the video in one day,” Jai explains.
Plus, Jai admits that inspiration never stops when it comes to making music. “I listen to so much music every day. In the car. I put on Spotify. Music is everywhere around me,” he explains. And for his personal playlist? “The people I’m listening to now are Travis Scott, or 6lack” he says.