Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: Why She’s Hopeful They’ll Get Back To A ‘Good Place’

Gigi Hadid truly cares for on-again, off-again love, Zayn Malik, and she still feels hopeful that despite all the ups and downs they’ve been through, they will find their way back to a strong relationship.

Gigi Hadid, 23, is not ready to give up on her love with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 26. The former lovebirds have spent the past year splitting up and getting back together, but their actions in no way weaken their feelings for each other. In fact, their up and down love has seemed to only make them realize that they really want things to ultimately work out in the end.

“Gigi and Zayn have a very deep love, it’s not something either of them are ready to just walk away from,” a source close to Gigi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Gigi loves Zayn but their relationship is complicated. One of the factors is Gigi’s very demanding career, she’s almost always traveling, and that does take a toll. But as tough as things can sometimes get, Gigi is hopeful that she and Zayn can find their way back to a good place.”

One of the factors that has really helped to inspire Gigi is her younger sister, Bella Hadid, 22, and her rekindled relationship with The Weeknd, 28. The duo dated for a year before splitting up in 2016. They then found love with each other again in 2018, shortly after the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer broke up with Selena Gomez, 26.

“Gigi sees how happy Bella is now (with The Weeknd) and all that they went through and that does give her a lot of hope that she and Zayn can have that too,” the source continued. “Right now it’s still a work in progress, but ultimately this is something that Gigi and Zayn need to go through to figure out their future together.”

Although Gigi and Zayn reportedly split “for good” last Oct., they seemed to reconcile in early 2018 and the model even appeared to be visiting Zayn’s apartment in New York on Jan. 16.