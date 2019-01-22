Chris Brown Breaks Silence After Shocking Paris Rape Accusation: She’s ‘Lyin’

Chris Brown has responded to allegations that he raped a woman during his recent trip to Paris. See what he had to say.

Chris Brown is denying claims that he raped a woman in Paris. The rapper took to Instagram to refute the claims that were revealed by Closer magazine early Monday morning. Chris posted a graphic on his feed that read, “This B*tch Is Lyin’,” with a long caption, writing, ” I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!! (sic).” Friends and fans were quick to support Breezy, who was detained and questioned by Parisian police after the 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against the rapper.

According to Closer, the young woman accused Mr. Brown of raping her in a Paris hotel room last week and waited two days to tell authorities. The two reportedly met on January 15 at a nightclub near the Champs-Élysées, and he later invited her and several other women up to his hotel room at the Mandarin Oriental. The woman alleges that Chris’s rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was also in the room during the time of the reported assault. The outlet said the alleged victim also has accused Chris’s bodyguard and friend of sexual assault. The woman said she came forward about the alleged rape because she “didn’t want them to be able to do the same thing to other girls” and “it’s unbearable to live with,” according to the magazine. She described the alleged event as “brutal” and “violent.”

Under French law, suspects questioned by police can be held up to 24 hours. It is unclear if he has been released without charges. In response to the allegations, a representative for Chris Brown told The New York Times that he did not have enough information on the situation to comment.