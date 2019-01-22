Chris Brown’s Accuser Claims He Was ‘Brutal & Violent’ During Alleged Rape In Paris Hotel Room

Chris Brown is under investigation over allegations of sexual assault. His accuser has made some shocking claims of the singer being ‘violent’ and abusive to her.

A 24-year-old woman going by the pseudonym “Karima” shared details with Closer Magazine (per TMZ) about the alleged sexual assault involving Chris Brown, 29. “Karima” told Closer — the French publication that broke the story that Chris was being investigated for rape — that she met Chris at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Jan. 15 around 10:30 PM local time. She then went to a local nightclub with Chris and his crew.

“Karima” claims, as reported by TMZ, that around 4 AM, Chris, and his entourage wanted to return to the hotel. She reportedly first said that she was too tired, but they convinced her to go back to the Mandarin with a group of others. Once inside Chris’s suite, “Karima” claimed she went into the bathroom – and Chris reportedly followed her. She claims he caught her “by the right arm,” per TMZ. “He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes” she told Closer.

TMZ reports her claims that the alleged rape was “brutal and violent,” and that afterward, Chris’s friends and a bodyguard “abused” her. “Karima” said to Closer that she went to the cops two days later, adding that she was scared from the incident but decided to step forward because she didn’t want Chris to “be able to do the same things to other girls.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chris’s reps for a comment on these new allegations and will update the post with any additional information.

Chris Brown has broken his silence to deny the claims, and he did so in his own Breezy way. Chris posted a picture (“This Bitch Lying!”) to his Instagram, and in the caption, denied the accusations as “FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! …FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL(sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

While Chris and two other people were detained in Paris on Jan. 22, Chris has not been charged with anything at this point. Authorities investigating the incident have two days to determine if they have enough evidence to officially charge him or will let him go. Someone connected to Chris told TMZ that the singer “was never alone with the alleged victim,” while claiming his girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time. The source claims there were more than 20 people in the room “hanging out” and listening to music Chris was playing on his iPhone.

Chris is known for his run-ins with the law as he is for his R&B career. He was famously sentenced to five years probation for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. After completing his probation in 2015, he was arrested in Los Angeles after Baylee Curran accused him of threatening her with a gun. Chris’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 after she accused him of making threats against her in text messages. She claimed that he texted her such things as “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” as well as “Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you.”