Chelsea Clinton, 38, Reveals She’s Pregnant With Third Child: See Exciting Announcement

Bill and Hillary Clinton are preparing to be grandparents for the third time! Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter on the afternoon of Jan. 22 to announce she was pregnant with her third child. “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother! We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer,” the former First Daughter wrote on Twitter. Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, who married in 2010, welcomed their first daughter, Charlotte, in 2014, and their first son, Aidan, in 2016.

The last time Chelsea, 38, was pregnant with her now-two-year-old Aidan, she was on the campaign trail with the then-presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. When Hillary lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, the former First Lady revealed to The Hill that “the best thing about losing the election to Donald Trump was getting more face time with her daughter’s now-growing brood.” She added, “I get to see them all the time, I get to spend a lot of time with them.” Chelsea currently works with her family’s foundation and has written a number of children’s books. Last month, she announced her new book will be released in April and is aimed at teaching kids about endangered animals. Her husband, Marc, is an American investor who started his own hedge fund, Eaglevale Partners.

Congratulations to Chelsea and Marc on the exciting announcement!