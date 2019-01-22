Celebs Wearing Bright Shoes — Colorful High Heels On Olivia Culpo, Meghan Markle & More

Black and white and boring! Neutral high heels are out, and stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and more are showing you how to rock neon high heels in 2019! See pics below!

Orange you glad Jennifer Lopez wore orange on orange in Miami in December 2018? It seems like celebrities who are wearing bright shoes love to match them with their outfit, and that is exactly what J-Lo did. Lupita Nyong’o wore orange pumps at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. Maybe orange is the next big thing? Pantone’s color of the year is “living coral” — it’s pretty close! Olivia Culpo was another star rocking bright orange — she wore the Stuart Weitzman ANNY pumps while promoting her new line with Express in New York on Jan. 17.

Olivia also matched her pink dress with pink shoes at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Los Angeles in October 2018. Meghan Markle wore Stuart Weitzman — their red suede LEIGH pumps — with a matching red coat and purple dress in the UK on Jan. 14. She’s truly amazing for rocking such high heels while pregnant! Chanel Iman wore a matching neon green dress with neon green shoes at the WeWork Creator Awards Global Finals in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Kristin Cavallari went red hot with red heels and a red dress at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in L.A. on Jan. 6.

Rihanna matched her bright pink Calvin Klein dress with hot pink shoes while celebrating the one year anniversary of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in New York in Sept. 2018. Kylie Jenner wore bright purple shoes while out with Travis Scott in New York in 2018. See more stars rocking colorful high heels in the gallery attached above!