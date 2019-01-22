‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Suffering From Braxton Hicks Contractions

Uh oh! Pregnant Catelynn Lowell has revealed she’s having pre-labor Braxton Hicks contractions. We’ve got details on if this means her baby daughter is about to be born.

Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell‘s little girl isn’t due quite yet, but she undergoing pre-labor contractions already. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 21 and posted a graphic saying “Holy Braxton Hicks” followed by serious face emojis. The mom to be captioned it “Annnddd so they begin!” It doesn’t mean her baby is on the way, as the Braxton Hicks contractions just mean the uterine wall muscles are tightening ahead of a baby’s birth and can happen at any point midway through a pregnancy and on up towards the end of a third trimester.

Cate’s well aware of the condition, as she’s had two other pregnancies and has experienced Braxton Hicks contractions in the past. She and husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, gave up nine-year-old daughter Carly for adoption, but she had Braxton Hicks when pregnant with three-year-old daughter Novalee. During that time she tweeted “These Braxton hicks really hurt sometimes!”

The MTV star is getting close to the finish line when it comes to her pregnancy, which she announced in Oct. of 2018. She’s in her third trimester and Catelynn and Tyler are in such a good place now after taking a 30 day separation to get their marital life back in balance following a rocky 2018. Catelynn suffered a miscarriage in the fall of 2017 which sent her into a depression that led her to contemplate suicide, resulting in three trips to treatment for her mental health.

The couple’s drama has been well chronicled on Teen Mom OG this season. Tyler revealed that the pregnancy was a surprise but that they decided to separate while she was expecting to have some alone time to reflect and deal with their own issues. He told US Weekly‘s Watch With Us podcast on Dec. 4 that “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy’. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.” Now they’re back under one roof and awaiting the newest addition to their family.