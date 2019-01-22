Cardi B’s Twitter Storm: Rapper Slams Trump Conservatives — Claims They’re ‘Harassing’ Her

Cardi B’s taking on conservatives on Twitter after she blasted POTUS for his handling of the government shutdown, and she’s giving them all she’s got.

Lesson of the day: Don’t come for Cardi B, if you don’t want her to clapback at you. The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Jan. 22 to defend herself in her ongoing feud with MAGA conservatives who are furious with the New Yorker for slamming President Donald Trump and the government shutdown. Cardi claimed that “conservatives” have been “harassing” her ever since she made her feelings clear.

The mom-of-one tweeted, “All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days. Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f***in up this country right now!” She added, “Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”

The feud began on Jan. 16 when Cardi went on social media to blast Trump and his border control demands, saying in part, “This s*** is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now, over a f***ing wall.” Conservatives were quick to taunt Cardi for sharing her opinion, with right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren, tweeting at her on Jan. 20, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.” Cardi responded by saying Tomi is “blinded with racism” and accused her of being a “sheep” no matter “how educated or smart” she is. The “I Like It” hit maker also threatened to “dog walk” her, which is slang for beating and dragging someone.

In the latest round of tweets, yet another MAGA conservative writer, Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill, dissed Cardi for the “Twerk” music video, which featured the rapper twerking while wearing next to nothing. Stephanie sarcastically tweeted, “In the Era of #meToo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib, feel free to chime in. THX…”

All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days.Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is fuckin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

But Cardi had an answer for that too. She tweeted, “It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever [sic] I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in. If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

Cardi’s fans loved her response. One person tweeted, “THE TYPE OF MORNING TEA I LIVE FOR.” Another person wrote, “Political Bardi snapped.” Yet another fan tweeted, “Political Cardi is my favorite thing about 2019 so far.”