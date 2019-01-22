Cardi B’s ‘Heart Melts’ When She Sees Offset With Kulture: She ‘Misses How Things Used To Be’

Cardi B shared a pic of estranged hubby Offset kissing baby Kulture on Jan. 22, and we have EXCLUSIVE details on whether the former flames may be reuniting soon!

Cardi B, 26, gave fans a glimmer of hope that she may be rekindling a romance with her estranged husband, Offset, 27, when she posted a photo of him cuddling their six-month-old baby Kulture to her Instagram stories on Jan. 22. “I wanna go home,” Cardi captioned the adorable screen-grab of a FaceTime conversation with the Migos rapper, who could be seen kissing the side of their daughter’s face. A source close to the doting mom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Cardi’s heart absolutely melts when she sees what an amazing father Offset is to Kulture.”

The “I Like It” singer announced her split from Offset after 14 months of marriage to her 40.2 million Instagram followers on Dec. 4, and since then the “Bad and Boujee” hit-maker has been showering Cardi with gifts, extravagant acts of affection, and over the top declarations of love in an effort to win her back, but clearly it’s seeing her daughter melt in Offset’s arms that is the key to her winning her back. “Cardi can’t help but gush over Offset when she sees how sweet he is with their baby girl because that’s the way to win her heart,” the insider continued.

“Seeing those tender moments with Offset and Kulture bonding, sometimes make her miss how things used to be. Cardi still hasn’t completely decided what she wants to do with her relationship, but those moments help bring her walls down with Offset.” And although Cardi might be on her way to making amends with Offset, she made it very clear that she will “feel very betrayed” if Kulture says dada before mama. Cardi wrote in a hilarious tweet on Jan. 18, “KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said ‘Da’ …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too.”