‘Black Panther’ Stars Celebrate Film’s Oscar Nominations: See Lupita Nyong’o & More Reactions

Wakanda forever! In the wake of ‘Black Panther’ getting seven Oscar nominations – Best Picture – Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast celebrated the amazing accomplishment.

Black Panther picked up seven nominations for the 91st Academy Awards on Jan. 22, and in doing so, became the first ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. The film – the third-highest grossing movie of all time, per Vox – is significant in that it’s the first superhero flick with a predominantly black cast and a black director (Ryan Coogler, 32), and the Black Panther crew celebrated after the Oscar nods were announced. “Seven Oscar noms for Black Panther, including Best picture!” Lupita Nyong’o, 35, tweeted.

“This is our reaction the first time we saw footage from the film and we’re feeling this way all over again today! Thank you @TheAcademy! #WakandaForever #Oscars,” she added. Letitia Wright also chimed in on Instagram. “Woke up to this amazing news! God is amazing. We couldn’t have done this without the love and support from you all!”

Black Panther picked up nominations for Best Picture, Original Score, Original Song (“All The Stars,” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing. While the crew in front of the camera – Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and more – didn’t score nominations, their contributions to pop culture can’t be understated. By grossing $700 domestically (and $1.3 billion worldwide), Black Panther not only broke box office records, but it also shattered any long-held idea that global audiences wouldn’t want to see a superhero (or sci-fi/adventure movie) with a predominantly black cast that happened to be set in Africa.

“With what Ryan [Coogler] was doing, what he had to say, and vouching for crew members that we had not worked with before but that he believed in — he came in and blew us away with initial sort of presentations to get the job,” Black Panther producer and Marvel head Kevin Feige told Variety’s Playback podcast in December. “For them to have stepped up and knocked it out of the park the way they did is incredible. It comes down to a filmmaker who has such a deft hand at being able to balance something that is going to have entertainment value with being true to his soul and being true to the questions he had growing up.”

Black Panther was nominated for three Golden Globes – Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Original Song, and Best Original Score – but was sadly shut out during the Jan. 6th ceremony. It faces stiff competition in the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards, as BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Vice, and the Golden Globe-winning Green Book were all nominated. Will Black Panther bring the glory back home to Wakanda? Tune into the ceremony on Feb. 24 to find out.