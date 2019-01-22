Blac Chyna Convinced Rob Kardashian & Alexis Skyy Won’t Last & Are Just Together For ‘Clout’

Blac Chyna’s not sweating over her ex’s relationship with Alexis Skyy! Instead, she thinks Alexis is only with Rob Kardashian because she’s ‘clout chasing,’ according to a new report!

Blac Chyna, 30, thinks Alexis Skyy, 24, is only into Rob Kardashian, 31, because she’s “clout chasing,” a source tells TMZ! Incase you didn’t know, “clout” — a pretty new term these days — is when someone only hangs out with certain people, or even starts beef with someone to gain their own popularity. And, Chyna reportedly thinks whatever is happening between her ex and the Love & Hop Hop star, won’t last because Alexis has an agenda. Alexis apparently went on Instagram and followed nearly all of Rob’s famous sisters after she claimed Chyna threw a drink on her at a party on January 12.

The source goes on to say that Chyna believes Alexis and Rob are not actually into each other, and that they’re only publicly flirting to get under her skin. And, Chyna isn’t stressed over her daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2, who she shares with Rob, being around Alexis. Why? — Other sources tell the site that Chyna and Rob have an agreement to not introduce any significant others to their daughter within the first six months of dating. And, as previously reported, Chyna doesn’t think they’ll last too long… not six months anyway. Also, the agreement is a commonality in custody cases so that young children don’t get attached to people who could potentially come and go as they develop.

Speaking of “clout chasing,” Alexis was accused of doing just that with Rob when the pair first started flirting on social media in mid-January. And, Rob was accused of only giving Alexis attention to make Chyna jealous. He later address the drama on Twitter, writing, “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that.”

And, Alexis followed suit, admitting that she’s in love with Rob! She dropped the “L” word in response to Chyna’s rumored boyfriend, Kid Buu in a post on Instagram on January 19. When Kid Buu questioned her relationship with Kardashian, asking, “You really wit Rob’s fat a** for love or is it just for clout?”, Alexis replied in part, “… to answer ur question… I love Rob.” Alexis has been linked to rapper, Fetty Wap, who she shares a daughter with.

It’s also important to note that Rob and Alexis have reportedly hooked up in the past. And, Chyna knows, according to TMZ, which claims she confronted Alexis about just that at a party earlier this month… you know, when Chyna apparently threw a drink on her (as mentioned above).