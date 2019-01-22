Beth Chapman Shows Off Her Long Locks In New Glam Selfie After Starting Chemo: ‘It’s Only Hair’

Beth Chapman shared her first selfie since reports announced that she began chemotherapy, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. See it here!

Beth Chapman, 51, is still updating her Instagram feed with positive sentiments amid the return of her throat cancer. On Jan. 22, the small screen star showed off her bright blonde locks in a selfie taken on the Big Island of Hawaii, where her and husband Dog “Duane” Chapman” returned to film Dog’s Most Wanted for WGN! Despite the gorgeous selfie, Beth is not fixated on her mane, as she captioned the post with the hashtag #itsonlyhair. She shared the post just a day after reports surfaced about her chemotherapy treatment —TMZ heard it began about two weeks ago, while other outlets claimed Beth’s chemo started in Los Angeles in Dec. 2018.

Anyways, Beth has more things to be excited about than hair! “#dogwgna history in the making,” Beth added in the post, clearly excited about the spin-off to her and Dog’s original series — Dog the Bounty Hunter — which ran from 2004-2012. Still, TMZ’s sources said Beth’s cancer battle will “likely be a storyline” in the new show, which revolves around the Chapmans hunting down fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and states’ “Most Wanted” lists. It wouldn’t be the first time for Beth, as the A&E special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives documented her first round with throat cancer in Nov. 2017. A successful operation made Beth cancer-free that year, but she learned the disease returned after an emergency operation in Nov. 2018.

Before reports of Beth’s chemotherapy surfaced, we learned that the treatment had a “50/50 chance of working,” a representative for the Chapmans told HollywoodLife. “Beth is very strong, very healthy, and very, very active,” the representative continued. “They are trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children, but are desperately clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”

As Beth tries to keep her life as normal as possible, she’s not only indulging in cute selfies! The mother of four treated herself to a day at the salon on Jan. 14, revealing her freshly bedazzled nails to Instagram. We’re rooting for you, Beth!