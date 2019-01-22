Beth Chapman’s Cancer Will Likely Be A Major Storyline On New Show With Dog The Bounty Hunter

As Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, continues to fight throat cancer, all their fans will be by her side on her road to recovery, as her battle ‘will likely’ be featured on Dog’s new show!

The show must go on, and Beth Chapman, 51, isn’t going to let her cancer stop the filming of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s new show. Dog, 66, and Beth are committed to a recently inked deal with the TV network WGN America for a brand new reality television series, sources close to the couple told TMZ. The new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, will feature the couple as they track down “some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.” While contracting stage II throat cancer might normally delay filming, sources tell TMZ that Beth and Dog are moving forward with the filming and that she’ll “be front and center for the show… and that her chemo will likely be a storyline.”

So, while it’s not 100% confirmed that Beth’s cancer battle will be in the spotlight, sources tell TMZ that if they do choose to focus on her fight, it’ll “capture her diagnosis and chronicle her journey.” Production of the show begins within a month, and Beth has reportedly started undergoing chemotherapy. She and Dog have reportedly been traveling to Los Angeles to receive treatment, and that she’s been laying low in their family home in Colorado in the meantime.

Initially, Beth and Dog were looking for alternative options to fight the disease. “She was given a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working,” a representative told HollywoodLife.com in December 2018. “Beth is very strong, very healthy and very very active. They are trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children, but are desperately clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”

Despite this setback, Beth is very “excited” to see the love of her life back in action. Her strength has “slowly returned,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HolywoodLife.com. The prospect of “getting back to doing what she loves most,” aka “bringing fugitives to justice while working alongside her family,” is something she wouldn’t miss for the world. Cancer isn’t going to stop Beth from bringing the baddies to justice with her bae. “Beth is feeling much better now and is as feisty as ever. She is excited to get back on the road with Dog.”

Dog’s Most Wanted – a 10-part series – will see Dog, Beth, and their team (“The Dirty Dozen”) hunt down the FI, U.S. Marshals, and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives. It will be WGN’s first unscripted series in more than five years.