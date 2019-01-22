Ariana Grande Reveals New Album Tracklist & Fans Are Freaking Out: ‘I’m Shaking’

Arianators, gather round — Ariana Grande has FINALLY revealed the tracklist for her fifth album, and we’re screaming at some of these song names.

Ariana Grande, 25, dropped a surprise on her Sweetener Instagram account and IG Story on Jan. 22: the complete tracklist for her next album, which she suggested will share the namesake of her hit, “Thank U, Next.” See the full list below! There’ll be 12 songs total, and we saw a few unfamiliar names, like “NASA,” “bloodline,” and “fake smile.” But one track especially caught our attention, as it was interestingly called, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” Oh Ariana, that might even be catchier than saying “Thank U, Next.” Understandably, everyone freaked.

“Ariana really has a song called “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” coming out SKSMSKSKS,” one fan tweeted, accurately capturing our thoughts right now. Of course, people started reading between the lines as another wrote, “Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored is about Big Sean and Jhene you can’t tell me any different.” But really, everyone was just excited about the fact that AG5 will be on our Spotify playlists in no time! The pop star teased that she’ll release her fifth album in Feb. 2019, as she tweeted on Jan. 21, “two albums in six months huh. that’s deep. love u. talk sooon.”

And it appears that Ari even gave us a sneak peek at the cover art, as the tracklist appeared to be on the back of a physical CD slip. Acknowledging the display’s black color, she wrote, “i know i said the cover art was dark (and it still is) but i had two versions made …. a pink version and a dark version. one for physical one for digital. digital is pink. physical is darker. you’ll see what i mean but …. just thought i’d tell you, technically there’s two.” And the surprises keep coming.

🗣 NEW ARIANA GRANDE ALBUM TRACK LIST pic.twitter.com/MBNKUcGEor — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 23, 2019

Everyone tweeting “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” after the Thank U, Next tracklist was released:

pic.twitter.com/85F9GOtIHD — STREAM/BUY 7 RINGS (@karl20013) January 23, 2019

According to Ariana, we can even pre-order her new album this Friday, Jan. 25! The pop star dropped her new tracklist just four days after releasing the video for “7 Rings,” another viral sensation.