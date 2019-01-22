Cardi B Confesses She Wants To ‘Go Home’ To Offset & Baby Kulture: Is She Finally Ready To Forgive Him?

Has Cardi B finally accepted Offset’s endless apologies to take him back? Well, you can be the judge of that! She posted a photo of her estranged husband and their daughter, and admitted that she wants to be at home with them!

Did Cardi B, 26, finally take back Offset, 26, after he was accused of cheating on her back in December? — That’s what fans are buzzing about after she posted a PHOTO of him with their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus to her Instagram story on January 22! “I wanna go home,” she captioned a cute screen-grab of a FaceTime conversation with her estranged husband. The Migos rapper can be seen holding their daughter, who was born in July, while kissing the side of her face.

In the photo, Cardi made sure to block out her face, as well as Kulture’s with red emoji hearts. But, she made it pretty clear that she’s missing her little family. The “Money” rapper was at work at the time she posted the photo. And, it’s safe to assume that Offset was at home with their daughter, while she was filming a secret project that she also made sure to tease on her IG Story.

While neither Offset, nor Cardi have confirmed a reconciliation, the hip hop couple continues to amicably co-parent Kulture. Cardi has been open about her love and respect for her baby daddy, despite their split. She’s even defended him as a father on social media, having previously admitted that she would never keep him away from their daughter. The Fashion Nova designer designer also joked on Twitter that she’d be so upset if Kulture said “dada” before “mama”.

“KK was watching ‘Ric Flair Drip’ on tv yesterday and she said ‘Da’ …..If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed. Henny got it on video too,” Cardi playfully tweeted on January 18.

HollywoodLife has heard that friends close to the estranged couple believe it’s only a matter of time before they’re back together. Not to mention, she’s even admitted that she isn’t sure how she wants to move forward after their separation, which she announced in a now deleted video on Instagram in early December. And, as you may know, Offset later admitted during an (IG) apology video that while he did “entertain” another woman, he never slept with her.

As we mentioned, Offset has been on an apology tour to win back Cardi. From video apologies, to crashing her concert stage with roses (and a cake!), he’s trying anything at this point. And, by the looks of her latest IG post, it might have all worked in his favor!

And, let’s not forget that Cardi and Offset gave fans hope that they’d get back together after they were photographed on a jet ski in Puerto Rico just before Christmas. Nonetheless, when fans asked Cardi if she was back with Offset after their trip, she claimed on Instagram Live that she only reunited with him because she needed to get “f–ked.”