Angelina Jolie ‘Not Happy’ About Wild Brad Pitt & Charlize Theron Dating Rumors

Those rumors that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron reportedly dating? Yeah, Angelina Jolie wasn’t too thrilled when she found out, we’ve learned exclusively! Here’s why!

The ongoing saga of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s divorce almost got even more dramatic! Angelina, just like the rest of us who haven’t been living under a rock, heard the rumors that Brad was getting cozy with Charlize Theron. And unlike the rest of us, Angelina was not happy about the potential pairing, a source close to the Maleficent star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s the thing; Angelina and Charlize apparently have a small rivalry, and Brad totally knows all about it.

“Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they’ve competed for some of the same roles in the past,” the source explained. While she didn’t know if the rumors about the alleged romance were true, they said, Angelina would be “upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumors alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true.”

Angelina can breath easy, because a separate source has confirmed to HollywoodLife that Brad and Charlize are NOT dating! Any reports that they’re romantically involved are false. Brad and Charlize are merely professional acquaintances! The actors met six months ago while shooting an ad for watch brand Breitling with Oscar nominee Adam Driver. Yeah, that doesn’t sound very romantic. The rumor started with a report from The Sun, in which a source claimed that Brad and Charlize were allegedly engaging in some PDA during a January 12 party at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. While we think they’d make a lovely couple, it’s simply not true. We’re sure Angelina’s glad about that!

