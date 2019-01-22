Alexis Skyy & Blac Chyna Rock Same Skintight Crop Top & Leggings: Who Wore It Better?

Oh, the irony! Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, and his new lady, Alexis Skyy, were seen wearing identical neon outfits! But – who wore it better?

Blac Chyna, 30, commanded attention on Instagram while rocking a neon crop top and leggings combo on Jan. 21, but after seeing her post, fans realized they’d seen the outfit somewhere else before! Alexis Skyy, 24, the new love interest of Rob Kardashian, 31, wore a SUPER similar outfit just a few weeks earlier! We’re not sure whether to chalk this up to coincidence, or if the Robs’ former flame took a page out of her book, but we’re taking a look at both ladies’ outfits here!

Alexis was the first to rock the highlighter yellow two-piece ensemble. For her snap, taken at the LAX airport, she struck a sultry pose while sitting alone on a row of airport seating. She showed off her midriff thanks to the skintight crop top, and her in-ignorable outfit even caught the attention of a few onlookers! The star showed off her riches with a pile of Louis Vuitton luggage piled at her feet. “I’m in LA with the vibes Outfit @fashionnova,” she captioned the Jan. 11 post, tagging the well-known affordable clothing brand.

Several weeks later, on Jan. 21, Blac rocked the same neon outfit, but elevated the look with a chic pair of heels. Her flashy yellow outfit was paired with stilettos of the same exact color! She crouched down to take the pic, with her long black locks nearly reaching the floor. The former Rob & Chyna star also attributed her outfit to Fashion Nova. While it’s hard to pick a favorite look, seeing as these outfits are exactly the same, Blac definitely stepped it up a notch with her footwear choice!

As the romance between Alexis and Rob heats up, Blac isn’t exactly sweating her ex’s new relationship. In fact, she thinks Alexis is only with Rob Kardashian because she’s “clout chasing,”a source tells TMZ. The source goes on to say that Chyna believes Alexis and Rob are not actually into each other, and that they’re only publicly flirting to get under her skin. Hmm! For now, the pair see perfectly happy, and we can only wonder what Alexis thinks of Blac’s copy-cat outfit!