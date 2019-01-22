’90 Day Fiance’: Eric & Leida Confirm They Were Involved In ‘Domestic Incident’ After Abuse Allegations

Eric & Leida Rosenbrook are the latest ’90 Day Fiance’ couple to have domestic violence issues arise, resulting in the police being called to their home.

90 Day Fiance couple Eric & Leida Rosenbrook were involved in a domestic incident on Jan. 20, the pair confirmed. While there were previous reports that Wisconsin police visited the reality stars at their home that Sunday, the couple decided to clear the air and provide a statement about the incident themselves. “A domestic incident did take place between Eric and Leida on 1/20/19,” a post on Leida’s Instagram page read. “The couple asked that you please respect their desire to keep things private at this time.”

Before the confirmation, alleged details of the altercation also surfaced, when screenshots of messages obtained by blogger John Yates were posted online. In the alleged texts, Leida claims her husband “pulled my hairs really hard and grab it until I can stand up and grabbed my wrist both of them and put me on the corner,” adding that she “was about to kill my self with a knife.” While the validity of the text messages cannot be confirmed, E! News did get confirmation that Wisconsin police paid a visit to the stars.

Despite their relationship woes, the couple also showed signs that they are ready to get back to happier times. As the news of the altercation surfaced, Eric shared a photo of him and Leida, where they are smiling from ear to ear. “Good times and great memories. Once the haters get bored, we’ll return to making these. Just hang in there hon. Don’t let them get you down,” he captioned the black and white Instagram post.

Eric and Leida are not the only couple from the TLC reality show who have faced domestic violence issues at home. 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson got into a bloody altercation on Jan. 10, according to a series of Instagram posts, which ultimately resulted in Colt officially filing for divorce from Larissa just one day later, on Jan. 11.