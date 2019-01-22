2019 Oscar Nominations Revealed — Updating Live
The 2019 Oscar nominations are in! The new nominees were announced on Jan. 22. Did you favorite films, actors, and actresses get nominated? Check out the full list as we update live!
The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani revealed the 2019 Oscar nominations on Jan. 20 from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The 91st Annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 24. The show will air live on ABC.
The past year has featured incredible performances from Christian Bale, Emma Stone, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more. Every awards show has been leading up to this one. Who will go home a winner at the 2019 Oscars? Check out the nominations below and decide for yourself! We’ll be updating live starting at 8:20 a.m. ET!
Actress in Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Director
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
Sound Editing
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Original Song
Black Panther
RBG
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen Of Scots
Vice
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
The Oscars has been in the midst of scandal leading up to the nominations and ceremony. Actor Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 ceremony in Dec. 2018. A series of old homophobic tweets from Kevin’s account resurfaced on the internet and caused a massive controversy. Just days later, he revealed that he would no long be hosting the Oscars and issued an apology. Since then, the Academy has yet to name a new host and will likely not have one at all.