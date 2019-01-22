2019 Oscar Nominations Revealed — Updating Live

The 2019 Oscar nominations are in! The new nominees were announced on Jan. 22. Did you favorite films, actors, and actresses get nominated? Check out the full list as we update live!

The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us. Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani revealed the 2019 Oscar nominations on Jan. 20 from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The 91st Annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Feb. 24. The show will air live on ABC.

The past year has featured incredible performances from Christian Bale, Emma Stone, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and more. Every awards show has been leading up to this one. Who will go home a winner at the 2019 Oscars? Check out the nominations below and decide for yourself! We’ll be updating live starting at 8:20 a.m. ET!

Actress in Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Director

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

Sound Editing

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Original Song

Black Panther

RBG

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen Of Scots

Vice

Best Documentary Feature



Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

The Oscars has been in the midst of scandal leading up to the nominations and ceremony. Actor Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 ceremony in Dec. 2018. A series of old homophobic tweets from Kevin’s account resurfaced on the internet and caused a massive controversy. Just days later, he revealed that he would no long be hosting the Oscars and issued an apology. Since then, the Academy has yet to name a new host and will likely not have one at all.