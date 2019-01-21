Paul Potts: 5 Things To Know About The Incredible Opera Singer On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Paul Potts is crossing the Atlantic Ocean for ‘AGT: The Champions!’ The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ alum will perform during the Jan. 21 episode. Here’s everything you need to know to get caught up to speed on all things Paul!

Paul Potts, 48, is ready to take AGT: The Champions by storm! The opera singer will be taking the stage during the third week of performances. For those of you who don’t watch Britain’s Got Talent, you might need a refresher on Paul. Who is this incredible opera singer? These are the 5 key facts you need to know about him.

1. Paul was the first-ever winner of Britain’s Got Talent! Paul wowed the judges and the world with his incredible voice during his first audition. He performed a breathtaking rendition of “Nessun dorma” from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot. He was crowned the winner of season one in 2007.

2. There’s been a movie about him! A biopic about Paul was released in 2013. The movie, One Chance, starred The Late Late Show host James Corden as the opera singer. One Chance was produced by AGT and BGT judge Simon Cowell.

3. He fell in love with opera at 16 years old. That’s when he started listening to Puccini’s La bohème, according to his official website. He was “socially awkward, bullied, and taunted at school” growing up and singing at his local church choir was a “sanctuary” for him.

4. He’s released a number of albums since BGT. He released his first studio album, One Chance, in 2007. He’s dropped three more albums since then, his latest one being in 2014.

5. He met his wife in an internet chat room! His wife, Julie-Ann, revealed how she first connected with Paul. “I’ve always been a bit wary of some of the people on there but Paul immediately seemed different,” she told Wales Online about when she met Paul online. “He was chatty and funny and we seemed to click right away.” They first met each other at the Swansea train station. They married in 2003.