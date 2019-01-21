Kato Kaelin: 5 Things About The Key Witness In O.J. Simpson Case Who’s On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is back! Kato Kaelin is one of the new cast members, and he will surely keep things interesting with the celebs. Here’s what you need to know about Kato!

Kato Kaelin, 59, is one of 12 celebrities who have joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother season 2, which premieres Jan. 21 on CBS. Kato and the stars will be competing for the $250,000 grand prize. Kato has had quite the life experiences over the years, most notably his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Get up to speed on all things Kato as Celebrity Big Brother gets underway!

1. Kato’s best known for being a witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial. Kato was staying at Nicole Brown Simpson’s guesthouse when she and her friend Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered on the property on June 12, 1994. Kato claimed to have had a meal with O.J. on the night of the murders, but he testified that he could not say for certain where O.J. was during the hours Nicole and Ronald were killed, according to Biography. Kato was later declared a hostile witness by prosecutors. O.J. Simpson would later be found not guilty of the double murders.

2. He now thinks O.J. is guilty. “In my opinion, yes, I think he’s guilty,” Kato told Barbara Walters in 2015. “In hindsight of everything, like 20 years later, I think that O.J. Simpson is guilty.” O.J. was released from prison in 2017 after serving 9 years for kidnapping and armed robbery in an unrelated case.

3. He’s no stranger to reality shows. Kato has appeared on reality shows like Celebrity Boot Camp, Russian Roulette, The Weakest Link, and more over the years. He’ll be joining Dina Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Tamar Braxton, and more on Celebrity Big Brother season 2!

4. Kato is not his real name. Kato was born Brian Gerard Kaelin in 1959. He was called “Kato” after Bruce Lee’s character from the TV show The Green Hornet, according to Biography.

5. He’s been married and has a child. Kato was married to Cynthia Coulter from 1983 to 1989. They have a daughter named Tiffany together.