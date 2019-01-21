DJ Arch Jnr: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable DJ, 6, On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Isn’t he the cutest?! DJ Arch Jnr will be hitting the stage on the Jan. 21 episode of ‘AGT: The Champions.’ This very talented little guy is going to melt your heart. Here’s what you need to know about him!

The most adorable DJ on the planet is coming to AGT: The Champions. DJ Arch Jnr, 6, will be performing along with 9 other acts during the Jan. 21 episode. The youngster is taking the world by storm. So, who is DJ Arch Jnr? These are 5 key facts you need to know about him!

1. DJ Arch Jnr won South Africa’s Got Talent — at just 3 years old! The young DJ, whose real name is Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, was named the winner in 2015. He became the youngest member to win of the South African series. Now he’s heading to the United States to compete against other winners and fan faves on the show!

2. He is a Guinness World record holder! DJ Arch Jnr was officially crowned the world’s youngest DJ in Sept. 2017 after playing on professional DJ decks at a Platinum Lounge Bar in Cosmo City, Johannesburg, South Africa, according to Guinness World Records. He was 5 years old when he secured the title.

3. He has nearly 300,000 YouTube subscribers! In just 4 short years, his page has amassed over 38 million views. DJ Arch Jr frequently uploads videos of his performances, practice sessions, and more.

4. DJ Arch Jnr started DJing at a very young age! DJ Arch Jnr was just 8 months old when he started DJing, after his father bought him an iPad mini. Despite his young age, DJ Arch Jnr started experimenting with DJ apps and continues to gain skills. If he’s this good now, we can’t wait to see what he does when he’s older!

5. He is the only contestant from South Africa’s Got Talent competing on AGT: The Champions. “The fact that he got chosen and is the first South African to get chosen for this competition is a big enough achievement on its own,” his dad, Glen, told IOL. DJ Arch Jnr admitted he was “really excited to go to America” because he “had so much fun when I went there last time.”