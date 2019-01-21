Martin Luther King Day 2019: What Stores & Restaurants Are Open & Closed On The Holiday?

It’s the time of year when we take a day to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. But what’s open on the holiday in honor of the Civil Rights leader’s birth?

Happy Martin Luther King Day! So, you’ve got the day off from work or school and you want to take advantage of your three-day weekend. Whether you’re going on a march to celebrate the Civil Rights leader’s birth, or you want to hang out with family and friends, or even if you want to catch up on some life admin, it’s essential to know what’s open and what’s closed on this public holiday. Don’t worry. We’ve got the answers that you’re looking for.

If you need to go to the post office or you’re expecting to send or receive mail on Monday Jan. 21, you’re out of luck. The U.S. Postal Service won’t be open, because it’s a federal holiday. However, if you need something delivered urgently, FedEx and UPS are operating on MLK Day.

Similarly, if you need to pop into the bank to open an account or speak to someone, today is not the best time to go. Most banks are closed. Obviously, if you need to get money out or deposit cash or checks, you can use ATMs. The U.S. stock market is also closed today.

Now for the good news. If you plan to shop and scoop up a few deals, malls and stores are open for the most part. In fact, a host of retailers are already capitalizing on the three-day weekend and are offering big deals for savvy customers. For example, Old Navy, Macy’s and Target all have special offers. Macy’s customers can expect to get 25 to 60 percent off items in the Style Refresh sale. Old Navy is offering up to 75 percent off and Target is giving up to 25 percent reduction on home goods during the Home Refresh sale. If you fancy taking in a movie or going out for a meal on MLK Day, you’ll have plenty of options too.

But, if you just want to spend your Martin Luther King Day reflecting on the Civil Rights hero who was born on Jan. 15, 1929, we honestly couldn’t think of a better way to spend it!